20:24 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 MK Smotrich: A Jewish broadcaster has nothing to say about the 9th of Av? MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) took to Twitter to attack the broadcaster "Kan News." "It's Motzaei Tisha b'Av [the night after the fast of the Ninth of Av]. Five minutes past eight, the news from a Jewish broadcaster. What do we see? Left-wing protests. Nothing about the day itself, about the millions of Jews who fasted, prayed, felt distress at the Destruction [of the Holy Temple]. And I am distressed, at the extent of their disconnect. There's still what to fast about."