20:19 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 PM's neighbors submit request to Supreme Court to stop tonight's protest According a report on Kan News, local residents living in the vicinity of the Prime Minister's Residence in Balfour Street, Jerusalem, have submitted a request to the Supreme Court, asking that the left-wing protest planned for tonight be stopped from going ahead. ► ◄ Last Briefs