20:16 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Sara Netanyahu: Please remember that my children and I are also human Speaking to the public following a wave of rumors that she is unwell, Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Prime Minister, said that, "Children have committed suicide due to shaming - please remember that my children and I are also human beings." ► ◄ Last Briefs