19:55 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 7 dates set up in one day: Chani Lifshitz's matchmaking project Read more As Jews mourn the destruction of the house of G-d, Chabad emissary Chani Lifshitz launches matchmaking project to build Jewish homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs