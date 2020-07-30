Hundreds treated by Magen David Adom for fast-related conditions

Paramedics from Magen David Adom, Israel's first aid service, treated hundreds of people that required medical assistance in the course of today's Tisha B'Av fast. Among those treated, 142 suffered from weakness and dizziness, five from dehydradtion and five fainted.

Magen David Adom recommends breaking the fast with a beverage along with a piece of cake or two pieces of bread topped with a sandwich spread. Wait an hour and then eat a light dinner.