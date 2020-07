19:24 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 23 years since attack on Jerusalem outdoor market; 16 were murdered Today marks 23 years since a double explosion set off by terrorists in Mahane Yehuda, Jerusalem's open outdoor market, resulted in the murder of 16 people. 178 were wounded. ► ◄ Last Briefs