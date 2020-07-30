Tourists of popular nature sites to receive information and guidance

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Nature and Parks Authority will supply information and guides at Israel's popular nature sites between July 31st (tomorrow) and August 19th.

Guides will provide information on trails as well as what to look for in the natural landscape and safety precautions to take while hiking.

Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel noted that "now is the time when so many citizens come out to hike in national parks and they are invited to stop at the information stations to meet the guides who will be there to assist them," Gamliel said.

"Litter is a problem because it damages the landscape and harms the wild animals so please keep it clean when you are hiking in nature," Gamliel cautioned.