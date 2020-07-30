Netanyahu slams Channel 12: 'Divisiveness with fake news'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Channel 12 news for reporting that he authored social media calls for his own murder as a cynical political ploy that sows "divisiveness with fake news."

"Channel 12 covers up incitement by the extreme left and attempts to make me responsible for the violent protests of the left," Netnayahu said.

"Today they added an additional slander saying that I am the author of a post that calls for the murder of the prime minister. We have asked the cyber unit of the police to immediately find out who really stands behind this post," Netanyahu added.