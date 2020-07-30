Jews of Thessaloniki, Greece, renew ties with Spain after 500 years

500 years after they were exiled from Spain and 80 years after 90% of their people were murdered by the Nazis, the Jews of Thessaloniki, Greece, have signed an agreement with the government of Spain that honors their legacy. The agreement calls for the establishment of a cultural center for Thessaloniki Jews that pays tribute to their Spanish heritage.

David Shaltiel, head of the Jewish community of Thessaloniki, described the deep connection of his people with their Spanish roots.

"This community was built by Jews from Spain, from places like Toledo, Granada, and Seville. This was a community that spoke, ate, and sang in Spanish. After the Holocaust, only 1,500 Jews remained here but we continued to keep our history in Spain close to our hearts and want to to preserve traditions that are still very much alive," Shaltiel said.