New women's mikveh dedicated 15 years after Gush Katif expulsion

A women's mikveh (ritual bath) has been dedicated at Karmei Katif, a village that was established by those expelled from Gush Katif fifteen years ago. The women of the village had been using a mikveh that was out of the way and not on a par with the new mikveh that they have now.

The women feel they have come full circle since the same attendant at the mikveh in the village of Katif where they lived before and from which they were expelled is present at the new mikveh in Karmei Katif.

Karmei Katif is located halfway between Jerusalem and Beersheba.