Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Trump calls to postpone elections due to mail-in ballot fraud concerns President Donald Trump has called for postponement of elections due to concerns about mail-in ballot fraud. A significant increase in mail-in balloting is forecast due to the coronavirus.