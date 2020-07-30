Rabbis forbid staying in hotel owned by a Catholic priest

Some leading rabbis including Rav Haim Druckman and Rav Shmuel Eliyahu have ruled against staying in the hotel Migdala which is located on the banks of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) and is owned by a Catholic priest. The hotel keeps kosher but the rabbis claim that it is run by missionaries.

The organizer of tours that include a stay at the hotel has sited a halachic (Jewish law) ruling that permits staying in such a hotel.