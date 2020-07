15:19 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 MK Ofer Shelah accuses Prime Minister Netanyahu of incitement Knesset member Ofer Shelach (Yesh Atid) has accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of incitement. "The most protected man in Israel cries in public and lies in order to justify his incitement against demonstrators and against those who would enforce the law," Shelach said. ► ◄ Last Briefs