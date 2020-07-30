Yamina plans to submit Override Clause to Knesset next week

The Yamina party plans to submit a new piece of legislation to the Knesset next week, which if voted into law will grant the Knesset the authority to cancel any Supreme Court ruling that invalidates a law passed by the legislature. This legislation is not a new concept; it is already known as the "Override Clause."

The Likud, United Torah Judaism, and Shas parties are currently unable to support such a piece of legislation, despite the fact that many of their members support it, due to opposition from the Blue & White party that constrains their actions, in line with the coalition agreement.