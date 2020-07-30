Belarus accuses Russia of fomenting revolution via mercenaries

Russia demanded an explanation from Belarus today, after authorities arrested a group of alleged Russian mercenaries, accusing them of plotting “acts of terrorism” prior to the presidential election, due to be held on August 9.

Reuters reports that yesterday, state television in Belarus showed images of around 30 suspected Russian military contractors for private firms being detained near Minsk, the capital. Belarus authorities are claiming that over 200 fighters have entered the country in order to destabilize the regime. Apparently, some of the arrested men have actually confessed to attempting to foment a revolution.

Russia has denied all allegations of using mercenaries.