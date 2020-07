14:25 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 20-year-old indicted for stabbing at Shaar Hanegev junction The Ashkelon District Court has issued an indictment against Felix Ayiliaev, aged 20, from Sderot, who stabbed Nir Saar at a demonstration at the Shaar Hanegev junction on Motzaei Shabbat (Saturday night). ► ◄ Last Briefs