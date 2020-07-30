|
14:03
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Bituach Leumi director: We'll start paying out grants on Sunday
The director of Bituach Leumi (Social Security), Meir Shpigler, told Galei Tzahal today that the grants authorized by the government this week to be paid out to the majority of citizens in order to assist them during the coronavirus crisis will begin being paid into bank accounts on Sunday.
"We will be paying out around a million grants per day, until we finish paying everyone who is eligible," he said.
Last Briefs