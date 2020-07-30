|
Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Itamar Ben Gvir: Same law applies to both left and right wingers
Responding to news that one of his clients has been released from police custody (albeit subject to various conditions), following accusations that he attacked a protester at a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir said that he is satisfied that this demonstrates that there is one law governing both left-wingers and right-wingers.
"During the hearing, I showed the judges video clips of anarchists beating youths, anarchists damaging a vehicle, and the police commissioner was unable to explain why the anarchist who threw a rock at the youths was released," he said.
"I am pleased that eventually, my client was released and I call on everyone to turn down the fire. I won't allow youths to be attacked, youths who are the salt of the earth, by people who do nothing but damage and incite," he said.
