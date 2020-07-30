Police preparing hundreds of officers to secure tonight's protest

Deputy Police Commissioner Shlomi Bechar, head of the Jerusalem police district, told Galei Tzahal that he is preparing a police force of hundreds to maintain order at tonight's demonstration outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street, Jerusalem.

"We are preparing a significant force of hundreds of police officers, both to police the protest itself and to secure the surrounding area," he said. "Police will demonstrate flexibility when dealing with the large numbers that are expected to attend. We already know from previous experience that many of those coming to protest should legally be in quarantine, and that some of them are probably virus carriers themselves. We will exercise caution in our manner of enforcement, and are determined to see that people adhere to the guidelines," he concluded.