12:52 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Tisha B'Av at Titus' Gate Read more Israeli Amb. in Rome Dror Eydar marks Tisha B'Av with message sent from Titus' Gate, built in honor of Roman victory over the Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs