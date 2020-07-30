|
12:50
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Facebook removes fake account used to incite against PM Netanyahu
Facebook has announced that an account that was being used to incite against Prime Minister Netanyahu was a fake account and has been suspended.
"After investigating, it emerged that this was a fictitious account and therefore it was removed from the platform," a company spokesman said. "In addition, the posts themselves contravened our guidelines regarding calls to violence."
