12:46 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Preschool assistants suspected of abuse to be held till August 3 Two preschool assistants who were arrested earlier this week on suspicion that they abused the young children under their care in a preschool in Ramle have been remanded in custody until August 3. ► ◄ Last Briefs