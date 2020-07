12:44 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Reading of Lamentations (Eichah) at entrance to Temple Mount Rabbi Eliyahu Weber, Dean of the Har Habayit (Temple Mount) yeshiva, read Megillat Eichah (Lamentations) this morning at the entrance to the Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs