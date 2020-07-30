Valuable information extracted from captured Hamas operative

The ISA (Shabak) has received valuable information on the Hamas terror organization, derived from its interrogation of a Hamas operative who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Gaza by swimming in from the sea.

He was caught by IDF forces and transferred to the ISA for questioning, and it then emerged that he was a senior member of Hamas' air defense organization.

The operative was indicted by the Beer Sheva District Court this morning for committing serious security offences.