12:23 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 UK had highest European death rate in first half of 2020 The UK National Statistics Bureau has released data showing that Britain had the highest death rate in all of Europe during the first half of 2020, mostly due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.