Dep. State Prosecutor: People don't realize the power of the printed word'

Deputy State Prosecutor Nurit Littman told Kan Bet this morning that the level of violence in the public discourse is extremely alarming, and that police should certainly be dealing with it.

"When someone threatens another person, it is for the police to investigate and take steps if necessary, not for the Prosecution," she said. "The public discourse right now is very violent, and I don't think people realize the power of the printed word. Sometimes people 'explain' that they didn't intend to cause any harm."