11:49 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Benny Gantz wants weekend closures canceled Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz has held discussions with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, and reportedly asked him to consider canceling the weekend closures that have been in place for the last few weeks. ► ◄ Last Briefs