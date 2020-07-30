Former NSC head: High likelihood of major campaign in north

Former head of the National Security Council, General (Res.) Yaakov Amidror, told Radio 103 FM this morning that in his opinion, the likelihood of the security situation in the north deteriorating significantly is high.

"It's obvious that the decision to eliminate the gang operating on Har Dov a few days ago, and maybe also the gang that will be operating somewhere else in the future, means a greater danger that the situation will deteriorate and end up in a major military campaign - and maybe even with a war," he said.