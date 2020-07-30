France reports highest daily increase in virus cases in a month

France recorded 1,392 new coronavirus cases yesterday, The Guardian reports, the highest daily rise in a month. Health Minister Olivier Veran insisted, however, that France was "not facing a second wave" of the epidemic.

France now has a total of 185,196 confirmed cases and 30,238 deaths linked to the virus - the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

On the other hand, the number of people in intensive care due to coronavirus-related complications has continued to decline.