MK Katz: Impossible to manage such a huge gov't - we may need elections

The chairman of the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee, MK Haim Katz (Likud), told Kan Bet today that having such a large government impedes its ability to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"It's a catastrophic situation in which we still don't know how to deal with this epidemic," he said. "This government is ridiculously huge - it's impossible to manage 36 ministers, and so, if we have to head to elections, then we will do so."