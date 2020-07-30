MK Liberman: 'Haredim attempting to rob the public purse'

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has launched an attack against the haredi political parties.

"Instead of concerning themselves with the self-employed and people who have worked all their lives, paid taxes, and served in the army and the reserves, the haredi parties are again attempting to rob the public purse and add millions to the budgets allotted to yeshivas," he wrote on Twitter.

"Because Netanyahu is afraid of [MK Moshe] Gafni, they'll get their money before anyone else," he claimed.