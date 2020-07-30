PM's media adviser: Threats against PM's life are credible

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal this morning, the Prime Minister's media adviser, Topaz Lok, said that the threats being made against the Prime Minister are credible and should be taken seriously.

"There are threats being made against [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, and there are real flesh-and-blood people behind them," he insisted. "Just now I saw a tweet from someone claiming that the threats aren't real - that is utterly untrue," he said.