MK Hendel: 'What's happening on our streets is giving me sleepless nights'

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told Galei Tzahal this morning that he is tremendously concerned at the nature of public discourse in the country, and at the levels of incitement and hatred seen at recent demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

"What's happening on our streets is giving me sleepless nights," he said. "Politically, this unity government is a success, but we haven't transferred that success into society in general."

When questioned on the latest coalition crisis surrounding the debate between a one-year and a two-year budget, he said, "I really don't understand this stubborn insistence on a one-year budget, unless it's due to political considerations."