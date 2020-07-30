Ziv hospital director: Give local authorities powers to impose restrictions

Dr. Salman Zarka, director of Ziv hospital in Tzfat, told Kan Bet this morning that local authorities should be given more powers to implement restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus.

"The Home Front Command has a large range of capabilities; the Health Ministry has less people available to deal with matters," he said. "In addition, we don't need to be so afraid to impose lockdowns. What I think is that we should be granting local authorities more powers to take decisions that affect their own regions, as needed."