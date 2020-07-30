Acting police commissioner: Right to protest legally must be protected

Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen insisted this morning that protests will continue to be permitted, despite the difficulties in maintaining order.

"Even during this complicated period, we will permit every citizen to exercise his freedom of expression and his right to protest - as long as people conduct themselves according to the law," he said. "The majority of the population does indeed protest in a legal manner and police are obligated to guarantee their rights."

Cohen added that, "Police will continue to protect demonstrators, no matter what side of the political spectrum they are on. However, we will not allow violence of any kind against protesters, citizens, or police. We will bring to bear the full force of the law against those who disrupt the public order."