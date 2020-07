09:29 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20 21 hospitalized in Haemek's coronavirus ward, 2 on ventilators Haemek hospital in Afula currently has 21 coronavirus patients hospitalized in its coronavirus department. Nine patients are in serious condition, of whom two are on ventilators. ► ◄ Last Briefs