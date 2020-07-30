|
09:12
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Gov't planning new town for Ethiopians, 50% mixed
Deputy Minister for Internal Security Desta Gadi Yevarkan was interviewed this morning on Kan Bet and asked for his comments on plans to establish a new town for immigrants from Ethiopia.
"The plans are not for a town solely composed of Ethiopian immigrants," he said. "We want to see 50% Ethiopian immigrants, those looking for a better quality of life - something different from their inner-city ghettos."
