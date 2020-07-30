Survey: Israel has cheapest internet in world, but it's very, very slow

According to the 2020 Digital Quality of Life index, internet in Israel is cheap, but not necessarily of the finest quality.

Among the survey's findings were that Israel is the global leader in terms of internet affordability (though only fourth when it comes to broadband).

However, Israel didn't even make it into the top 50 in terms of mobile speed, lagging behind even countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.

Israel was ranked 28th in terms of electronic security.