CMO at Moderna: We're already producing vaccine, even before trials finish

Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna, one of the companies that is developing a coronavirus vaccine, told Galei Tzahal today that production of a vaccine against Covid-19 is already underway.

"We are already working on production," he said. "We aren't waiting for the final results of the trials that are still in progress. My assessment is that by the beginning of next year, we'll have started producing a vaccine in significant quantities. We plan to have between half a billion and a billion doses ready by the end of 2010."