Forecast: Heatwave continuing today, starting to break tomorrow

Severe to extreme heatwave conditions will continue to prevail today in most parts of the country. It will be hot and dry in the interior of the country and on higher ground; along the coast, the weather will be humid.

Tomorrow there should be a slight drop in temperatures, mainly on higher ground, and the heatwave will be less oppressive.

On Shabbat and Sunday temperatures will decrease still further, primarily on higher ground and in the interior of the country.