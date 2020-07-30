Minister Ohana: 'I fear that this will end with bloodshed'

In the wake of the frequent demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana has expressed his grave concern that the protests will end with serious levels of violence.

"This is going to end with bloodshed," he told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, in a full-length interview that will be published tomorrow. "I don't believe it will come to actual civil war, but the level of violence is mounting steadily. There is a real atmosphere of hatred at these demonstrations. Not an atmosphere of dissent - we have always disagreed with one another, and always will do, but right now what we're seeing is fierce hatred between the two sides. I hope very much that I am mistaken, but my gut feeling is that this will end with bloodshed."