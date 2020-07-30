MK Shelah: 'I'm extremely concerned that a protester will end up killed'

MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid-Telem) was interviewed this morning on Reshet Bet, and discussed recent violent incidents at demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

"I am extremely concerned that a protester will end up getting killed," he said. "The incitement and violence are already there - the question is only when the words will be put into practise. The Prime Minister is protected by security officers - there is zero danger to his life. It's ridiculous to compare [the danger to] him to the danger that someone will be set upon by a band of hooligans in the street."

Commenting on policing of the demonstrations, Shelah said, "Police are operating under extremely difficult conditions. When the Prime Minister and the Internal Security Minister put pressure on them, it makes their job almost impossible."