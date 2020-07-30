Compromise budget plan: Pass 2 year-budget now, negotiate each separately

Reshet Bet is reporting that senior coalition officials have come up with a compromise solution designed to break the political impasse surrounding the question of a one-year or two-year budget. Their proposal is that the government should hold a debate and vote on a two-year budget for the years 2020 and 2021, but that the actual terms of the budget should be authorized for each year separately, with the budget for 2020 to be finalized as soon as possible and the budget for the following year only discussed in detail a few months later.

This proposal would enable the Blue & White party to claim a partial victory in terms of its demands for a two-year budget, and would also satisfy Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's demand for a single-year budget to be passed immediately.