News BriefsAv 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Police official: Need to minimize chances of police attacking protesters
Interviewed on Channel 12, Police Commissioner Gilad Bahat confirmed that police are preparing for a resumption of demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.
"These protests should be coordinated in advance with police," he said, "which makes it much easier for police to protect protesters. We want to minimize the chances of protesters being attacked."
