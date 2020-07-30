'Israel will never allow Iran to establish itself on its northern border'

Interviewed on Reshet Bet, Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen (Likud) said that he does not believe that economists who support the idea of a single-year budget are unbiased, and that he prefers to look for objective opinions on the matter.

"No one can predict when the coronavirus epidemic will end," he said, "and it's quite possible that the situation will improve significantly in 2021. I have no doubt that those economists who support a single-year budget are from the left wing - I prefer to take advice from objective officials."

On the government's decision not to publish any report on the foiling of attacks in the north, Cohen said, "Israel almost never publishes anything that could reveal its operational capacities. All that we can derive from recent events is that Israel will never allow Iran to establish itself on Israel's northern border."