07:30
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Police preparing for more demonstrations tonight
Channel 12 News reports that following last night's disturbances at the Western Wall, police are preparing to deal with renewed protests outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem this evening, after the fast of Tisha b'Av (the Ninth of Av) is over.
On Tuesday, several incidents of violence were reported, with protesters attacking police; now police intend to augment their presence at future demonstrations.
