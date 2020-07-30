EU to transfer 23m Euro to PA within days, to pay June salaries

The European Union plans to transfer 23 million Euros to the Palestinian Authority within the next few days, in order to enable the PA to pay its salaries for June to more than 43,000 employees working in the health and education sectors, the Maariv newspaper reports, citing EU official Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff.

PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has announced that the PA will continue to refuse to accept tax transfers from Israel, due to its plan to "annex" parts of Judea and Samaria, "in order to put a stop to any manner of financial or security cooperation with the occupation."