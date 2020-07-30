Britain: Record number of anti-Semitic incidents in six months

The British Community Security Trust (CST) has recorded the third-highest number of anti-Semitic incidents for the first six months of a year, despite the coronavirus pandemic leading to a slight decrease in overall incidents.

According to the figures, outlined in the CST’s new half-yearly report and quoted by the UK Jewish Chronicle, there were 789 recorded incidents of anti-Semitism between January and June 2020 — a drop of 13 per cent compared to the first six months of 2019.