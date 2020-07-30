|
Av 9, 5780 , 30/07/20
Egypt restricts retired army officers from running in elections
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday approved legal amendments that restrict retired army officers from running in elections without permission from the military, Reuters reported.
Critics of Sisi, a former army chief who was re-elected for a second term in 2018, say the amendments, passed by parliament this month, aim to curb any opposition from prominent former army generals. The government denies this.
