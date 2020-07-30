Holocaust survivors urge Zuckerberg to remove Holocaust denial

Holocaust survivors around the world are lending their voices to a campaign launched on Wednesday targeting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and urging him to take action to remove denial of the Nazi genocide from the social media site, The Associated Press reported.

Co-ordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign uses Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.